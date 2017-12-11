Todos los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2018

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) desveló este lunes los candidatos para la 75 edición de los Globos de Oro.
El comediante Seth Meyers fue el presentador de la ceremonia, que se llevará a cabo el 7 de enero en el hotel Beverly Hilton, de Los Ángeles.
The Shape of Water de Guillermo del Toro encabeza la lista de nominados a los Golden Globes con 7 candidaturas que incluyen mejor película y mejor dirección.
Mejor Película (Comedia/Musical)
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Mejor Película (Drama)
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
The Post
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Molly’s Game
Mejor actriz secundaria
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Mejor actor secundario
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Mejor película extranjera
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Mejor comedia
Black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Mejor actor (Musical/Comedia)
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master of None
Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick
William H. Macy – Shameless
Eric McCormack – Will & Grace
Mejor actriz (Musical/Comedia)
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Alison Brie – Glow
Issa Rae – Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Frankie Shaw – SMILF
Mejor actor en miniserie
Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law – The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Geoffrey Rush – Genius
Mejor actor secundario en miniserie
Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
David Thewlis – Fargo
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Christian Slater – Mr. Robot
Mejor actriz secundaria en miniserie
Jessica Biel – The Sinner
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Mejor Miniserie
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Mejor película animada
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Ferdinand
Coco
Loving Vincent
Fuente: Infobae